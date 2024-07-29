A life full of promises cut short

A video recorded just 15 minutes before his death shows him holding boxes of biscuits and water bottles, aiding the quota reform protesters. The viral clip captures protesting students running on a smoke-covered road, with some taking water bottles from him. His act of kindness has touched the hearts of millions online.

The young man is Mugdho, former Khulna University student who was killed by a gunshot during the quota reform protest in Uttara on 18 July, shortly after the moment captured in the video.

"When we heard that students were being attacked in Uttara, Mugdho, some friends, and I rushed there to support them. That day, Mugdho and I helped take many wounded people to the hospital," said Naimur Rahman Ashiq, a friend of Mugdho.

"After distributing water and biscuits to the students around 6pm, we were resting on the road divider when gunfire suddenly erupted from the direction of Rajuk Commercial. We started running with everyone else. Mugdho was shot and fell on the road. He was taken to Crescent Hospital, where doctors declared him dead."

Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho came to Dhaka in March this year after completing graduation in Mathematics from Khulna University. He then enrolled in an MBA programme at Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP).

He dreamed of studying abroad for higher education and was actively preparing for it. But, that dream is now gone.

Mugdho was a 19th batch student at Khulna University. He was well-loved on campus for his talents in sports, singing, and organisational skills.

He was the convener of the university's largest event, Shiksha Samapani-2023, and served as the unit leader of the scout group. He received the National Service Award from Bangladesh Scouts for being the best organiser.

His death has left the teachers and students deeply saddened and struggling to come to terms with the loss.

"Mugdho was an extraordinary young man. I never saw or heard him disrespect anyone. If I disciplined him in class, he would smile in such a way that I couldn't stay upset with him," said Sheikh Abdus Samad, assistant professor of Mathematics at Khulna University.

Muhibbullah, a student from the same department, said, "Mugdho Bhai was always enthusiastic about every event. We were active in the movement before the university closed, and he would encourage us from Dhaka."

Mugdho was born in Uttara, Dhaka, in 1998. After completing his HSC at Uttara High School and College, he enrolled at Khulna University in 2019.

His family's village home is in Brahmanbaria. Among his three brothers, he was a twin to Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho.

"Among the three of us, Mugdho was the one who took care of our mother the most. He supported his expenses through freelancing. Our mother is still crying, and our father has become silent," said Snigdho.

Mir Mahmudur Rahman Deepta, Mugdho's elder brother, said, "Everyone in the family loved Mugdho. He enjoyed travelling. Alongside his MBA, he was preparing for the IELTS for higher education abroad. Who knew everything would end like this?"