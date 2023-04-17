Life expectancy fell by six months in 2021's Covid-period

The average life expectancy in Bangladesh fell by six months to 72.3 years in 2021 from 72.8 in 2020.

The year 2021 was marred by the spread of the Covid-19.

The life expectancy fall was termed insignificant during the unveiling of the Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics report at the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics auditorium on Monday (17 April). 

The life expectancy for males was 70.6, down from 71.2 in 2020. For females, it was 74.1 years in 2021, down from 74.5 years in 2020. 

This means women live an average of 3.5 years longer than men. 

"On the other hand, the crude death rate -- number of deaths occurring during the year per 1000 of the population -- rose from 5.1 years in 2020 to 5.7 years in 2021," said keynote speaker Alamgir Hossain while sharing the report findings.

Hossain said the reasons for mortality and life expectancy rates could possibly be explained by the Covid-19 virus.  

 

Almost three times as many people have died as a result of Covid-19 as the official data show, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) report.

There were 14.9 million excess deaths associated with Covid-19 by the end of 2021, the UN body had said. The official count of deaths directly attributable to Covid-19 and reported to WHO in that period, from January 2020 to the end of December 2021, is slightly more than 5.4 million.

The infection caused global life-expectancies to plunge.

A study published in Nature Human Behavior reviewed life-expectancy trends in 29 countries during 2021, building on previous data the scientists had analyzed from 2020, and found that Covid-19 continued to account for most life-expectancy losses in 2021. 

Monday's event was attended by Planning Minister MA Mannan and State Minister of Planning Shamsul Alam, among others. 

In 2017, the average life expectancy was 72 years. 

There has been progress, overall, in Bangladesh's health sector over the last decade as the population's average life expectancy has increased, and the rate of child and maternal deaths has decreased.

Communicable diseases like tuberculosis, malaria and polio are on the verge of eradication while the treatment of diarrhoea and pneumonia has improved.

Simultaneously, however, non-communicable diseases have emerged as a new challenge in the country. The rate of those being affected by or dying from different types of non-communicable diseases – like cancer, diabetes and heart disease - is on the rise.

The cost of medical treatment rose over the decade as the health sector was increasingly privatised.

The average life expectancy of a population is an important indicator for assessing any health system.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the average life expectancy in Bangladesh was 67.2 years in 2009.

