Licences will be revoked for illegal use of weapons: Ctg DC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 09:20 pm

Related News

Licences will be revoked for illegal use of weapons: Ctg DC

The deputy commissioner expressed concern over the recent theft of weapons and ammunition from multiple police stations during the recent violence

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 09:20 pm
Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman holds a meeting with Anti-Discrimination Student Movement coordinators today (8 August). Photo: TBS
Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman holds a meeting with Anti-Discrimination Student Movement coordinators today (8 August). Photo: TBS

Licences for legal weapons will be revoked if they are found to be used illegally, Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman warned today (8 August). 

Speaking at a meeting with Anti-Discrimination Student Movement coordinators in Chattogram, he emphasised the administration's commitment to preventing the misuse of both legal and illegal firearms.

Fakhruzzaman expressed concern over the recent theft of weapons and ammunition from multiple police stations during the recent violence after Sheikh Hasina resigned as the prime minister and fled the country. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He assured the public that authorities are investigating these thefts to determine the whereabouts of the stolen firearms.

The deputy commissioner also commended citizens who have returned looted weapons and ammunition to the district administration, highlighting their bravery and civic responsibility. 

He urged the people to let authorities know any information related to illegal firearms.

Top News

weapons / licences / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sumit and his bride Hitta. He hails from Bangladesh, and she from Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Courtesy

A wedding in Bali

5h | Explorer
The suicidal 'I-ness' & 'I alone' attitude in politics

The suicidal 'I-ness' & 'I alone' attitude in politics

14h | Panorama
Students were seen controlling traffic at the Panthapath signal. Photo: Ariful Hasan Shuvo/TBS

The students rise again, this time to protect the capital

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to get published at an early age

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

17 people are advisers to the interim government; Two students

17 people are advisers to the interim government; Two students

3h | Videos
The capital market is growing rapidly; But why?

The capital market is growing rapidly; But why?

3h | Videos
Israel has vowed to kill the new head of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar

Israel has vowed to kill the new head of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar

4h | Videos
European top football league to start next week

European top football league to start next week

6h | Videos