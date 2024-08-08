Licences will be revoked for illegal use of weapons: Ctg DC

Licences for legal weapons will be revoked if they are found to be used illegally, Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman warned today (8 August).

Speaking at a meeting with Anti-Discrimination Student Movement coordinators in Chattogram, he emphasised the administration's commitment to preventing the misuse of both legal and illegal firearms.

Fakhruzzaman expressed concern over the recent theft of weapons and ammunition from multiple police stations during the recent violence after Sheikh Hasina resigned as the prime minister and fled the country.

He assured the public that authorities are investigating these thefts to determine the whereabouts of the stolen firearms.

The deputy commissioner also commended citizens who have returned looted weapons and ammunition to the district administration, highlighting their bravery and civic responsibility.

He urged the people to let authorities know any information related to illegal firearms.