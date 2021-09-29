LGRD state minister denied registration for not bribing at registry office

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 September, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2021, 10:46 pm

LGRD state minister Swapan Bhattacharjee. File photo/Collected
LGRD state minister Swapan Bhattacharjee. File photo/Collected

State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Swapan Bhattacharjee on Wednesday said he was denied registration of land in Jashore as he was unable to pay the bribe amount as per demand from the sub-registry office.

"I went to register a land last week and it did not happen as I could not pay according to the rate of corruption," he said at a rally arranged by Management and Resources Development Initiative (MRDI) marking International Day for Universal Access to Information 2021.

He also alleged that no work is done in his parliamentary constituency's (Jashore-5) sub-registry office without spending money (bribe).

While addressing as the chief guest, the state minister also said no organisation should provide false information claiming that it is corruption-free.

Monirampur Municipality Mayor Principal Mahmudul Hasan, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Zakir Hossain and MRDI Executive Director Hasibur Rahman Mukur also addressed the rally on the Upazila Parishad premises.

