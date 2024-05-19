LGED holds training session on climate change in Barguna

The Climate Resilient Local Infrastructure Center (CReLIC) of the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) today (19 May) organised a day-long training on climate change and awareness for college level students in Barguna, implemented through the Climate Resilient Infrastructure Mainstreaming Project (CRIM).

LGED Barisal Division Additional Chief Engineer Sheikh Mohammad Nurul Islam was present on the occasion as the chief guest and inaugurated the day-long training, reads a press release.

One hundred students from seven public and private colleges of Barguna district participated in the training.