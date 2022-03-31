Lessors of Shakib Al Hasan Agro Farm demand their lands back

Twelve farmers, who leased their lands to Shakib Al Hasan Agro Farm, staged a human chain in front of the farm in the Datinakhali area in Satkhira's Shyamnagar upazila on Thursday demanding the arrears of lease payment and get the land back as per the agreement which expired two years ago.

The farmers said they leased 48 bighas of lands to Shakib, former cricketer Sagir Hossain and businessman Emdad Hossain for four years through an agreement in 2016 at Tk12,000 per annum per bigha of land for setting up a crab farm.

Though the agreement ended on 31 December 2020, neither they have got the land back nor did they receive any rent.

Farmers said they had to go for movement in 2020 too to get arrears. Shakib's name on the main gate was wiped at that time by farm authorities. At present, the owners of the farm are trying to hand over the ownership of the farm whereas the lessors want their lands back.

Regarding the allegation, Sagir Hossain Pavel said, "Our business was shut down for two years but we paid the rent. The business has restarted and we will pay the arrears. There arrears for one year, not two years."

Regarding the issue, Shakib told The Business Standard last year, "We have incurred losses as orders worth Tk5 crore were cancelled amid the Covid-19 epidemic. We will pay the arrears after we get loans from the government under the stimulus package."

