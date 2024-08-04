At least 4 factories set on fire in Ashulia

At least four garment and textile factories have been set on fire in Ashulia during today's violence centring the protests by Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Md Alauddin, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defense Directorate (Zone-4), said, "Upon receiving reports of a fire at Sinha Knit and Denims Limited factory, we reached the spot but the agitators prevented us from dousing the fire."

He said one of their vehicles was vandalised during the process to reach there.

Additionally, the jhut warehouse and vehicles of Ha-Meem group have reportedly been torched.

He said there are also reports of arson at Beximco PPE Industrial Park in Kabirpur.

"So far, we got information about fires to at least four factories in Ashulia," he added.

