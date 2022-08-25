LDA enforces half-day hartal, 4 student activists arrested 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 07:45 am
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 09:13 am

Related News

LDA enforces half-day hartal, 4 student activists arrested 

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 07:45 am
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 09:13 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Half-day hartal (showdown) by the Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) has begun with reported arrests of student activists following arson attack in the city on Wednesday night.

As the day broke and the pre-declared showdown began, protesters brought out several processions in the capital's National Press Club, Shahbagh (TSC) and Paltan area in supporet of the demo.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Meanwhile, demonstrators blocked the Science Lab and Paltan intersections for some time hampering regular vehicular movement throughout the city that has intensified the sufferings of people, especially the office-goers.

Police was quick to response and cleared the road for traffic movement.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Leaders of LDA, during the procession, urged countrymen to enforce the hartal peacefully and make the protest successful.

At the time, police were seen taking positions to ensure law and order in the city till the hartal ends.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Four student leaders of LDA, including the General Secretary of Bangladesh Student Union Deepak Shil were arrested on Wednesday night, Paltan police station  Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Salahuddin Mia confirmed.

OC Salahuddin said, "After receiving information about vandalism and arson, a team of police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control by removing the protesters from the street."

"We have arrested four people in connection with vandalism and tire burning," he added.

The arrestees are Deepak Shil, Manikganj district student union President MR Liton, and two members of private university union leader Shakil and Sujan.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Earlier on Tuesday (23 August), the leaders of the alliance comprising seven leftist political parties including the Communist Party of Bangladesh announced the general strike - from 6:00am to noon - during a public meeting at Shahbagh in the capital.

They have also threatened to launch tougher protest programmes if the prices of fuel oil, fertilizer and commodities are not reduced.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

LDA Coordinator Professor Abdus Sattar said, "The government cannot be saved by stopping the protesters. People have turned their faces from the government. The movement of the leftists never failed."

The LDA leaders said there was already high inflation and fuel price hikes have worsened it.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

"The government has increased the price of urea fertiliser by Tk6 per kg. As a result, farmers have to buy fertiliser at Tk22 instead of Tk16 per kg. Due to this increased price of fertilisers, the price of agricultural products will go up," read a press release issued by the association.

They also demanded that the daily wages of tea garden workers be increased to Tk300 daily – from Tk120 at present.

Top News

LDA / Hartal / Left Democratic Alliance (LDA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Reuters

5 years of Rohingya exodus: A people (still) without agency, trapped in a geopolitical tightrope

6m | Panorama
Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: DW

Six months that shook the world

23h | Panorama
Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

2d | Panorama
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Best street foods in Dhaka: Part 1

Best street foods in Dhaka: Part 1

11h | Videos
How to know if you have the mental strength to succeed in business

How to know if you have the mental strength to succeed in business

13h | Videos
Process begins to import Russian fertiliser

Process begins to import Russian fertiliser

13h | Videos
Russia blames Ukraine for Dugina’s killing

Russia blames Ukraine for Dugina’s killing

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

4
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

5
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally

6
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation