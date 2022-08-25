LDA enforces half-day hartal, 4 student activists arrested 

Half-day hartal (showdown) by the Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) has begun with reported arrests of student activists following arson attack in the city on Wednesday night.

As the day broke and the pre-declared showdown began, protesters brought out several processions in the capital's National Press Club, Shahbagh (TSC) and Paltan area in supporet of the demo.

Meanwhile, demonstrators blocked the Science Lab and Paltan intersections for some time hampering regular vehicular movement throughout the city that has intensified the sufferings of people, especially the office-goers.

Police was quick to response and cleared the road for traffic movement.

Leaders of LDA, during the procession, urged countrymen to enforce the hartal peacefully and make the protest successful.

At the time, police were seen taking positions to ensure law and order in the city till the hartal ends.

Four student leaders of LDA, including the General Secretary of Bangladesh Student Union Deepak Shil were arrested on Wednesday night, Paltan police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Salahuddin Mia confirmed.

OC Salahuddin said, "After receiving information about vandalism and arson, a team of police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control by removing the protesters from the street."

"We have arrested four people in connection with vandalism and tire burning," he added.

The arrestees are Deepak Shil, Manikganj district student union President MR Liton, and two members of private university union leader Shakil and Sujan.

Earlier on Tuesday (23 August), the leaders of the alliance comprising seven leftist political parties including the Communist Party of Bangladesh announced the general strike - from 6:00am to noon - during a public meeting at Shahbagh in the capital.

They have also threatened to launch tougher protest programmes if the prices of fuel oil, fertilizer and commodities are not reduced.

LDA Coordinator Professor Abdus Sattar said, "The government cannot be saved by stopping the protesters. People have turned their faces from the government. The movement of the leftists never failed."

The LDA leaders said there was already high inflation and fuel price hikes have worsened it.

"The government has increased the price of urea fertiliser by Tk6 per kg. As a result, farmers have to buy fertiliser at Tk22 instead of Tk16 per kg. Due to this increased price of fertilisers, the price of agricultural products will go up," read a press release issued by the association.

They also demanded that the daily wages of tea garden workers be increased to Tk300 daily – from Tk120 at present.