Laying of railway line begins on Padma Bridge

After overcoming the technical difficulties, the work of laying the railway line has started on the lower level of the two-storied Padma bridge.

The welding work of the rail line on the main bridge started on Thursday night.

Welding is being done at an average of 50 meters per day from the Jajira end of the bridge. Authorities have announced that work will be started from Mawa end by 15 December as well.

Within six months, the work of laying the rail will be completed on the entire bridge. In June next year, the train will run on the 82 km railway from Dhaka to Bhanga.

Photo: TBS

Padma Bridge Rail Link Project Engineer Sadman Shahriar said that this is the first railway line without stones in Bangladesh. The train will move at a fast speed without any shaking through this railway track. Railway works are being carried out with the help of fully modern machinery and maintaining standards.

Project manager Brigadier General Saeed Ahmed said that the installation of the railway line on the main bridge was inaugurated on August 20 this year. But since a ballastless railway is being built over the bridge, it is very difficult to do permanent repairs. So, it took three months to thoroughly analyse all the technical issues. The railway track of the main bridge is now being constructed perfectly without any complications.