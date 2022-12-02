Laying of railway line begins on Padma Bridge

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 December, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 10:24 am

Related News

Laying of railway line begins on Padma Bridge

TBS Report
02 December, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 10:24 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

After overcoming the technical difficulties, the work of laying the railway line has started on the lower level of the two-storied Padma bridge.

The welding work of the rail line on the main bridge started on Thursday night.

Welding is being done at an average of 50 meters per day from the Jajira end of the bridge. Authorities have announced that work will be started from Mawa end by 15 December as well.

Within six months, the work of laying the rail will be completed on the entire bridge. In June next year, the train will run on the 82 km railway from Dhaka to Bhanga.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Padma Bridge Rail Link Project Engineer Sadman Shahriar said that this is the first railway line without stones in Bangladesh. The train will move at a fast speed without any shaking through this railway track. Railway works are being carried out with the help of fully modern machinery and maintaining standards.

Project manager Brigadier General Saeed Ahmed said that the installation of the railway line on the main bridge was inaugurated on August 20 this year. But since a ballastless railway is being built over the bridge, it is very difficult to do permanent repairs. So, it took three months to thoroughly analyse all the technical issues. The railway track of the main bridge is now being constructed perfectly without any complications.

Top News

Padma Bridge / Railway

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collcted

Deeper and darker than you think: Illicit wildlife trade in Bangladesh

30m | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why is it so difficult to correct NIDs, passports and certificates in Bangladesh?

1h | Panorama
Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

23h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

AIUB is committed to provide an enriching undergraduate and graduate experience: VC Dr Carmen Z. Lamagna

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

4 African nations standout in Qatar World Cup

4 African nations standout in Qatar World Cup

13h | Videos
World to see first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match Friday

World to see first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match Friday

13h | Videos
Raihan shows remarkable improvement in one month of gene therapy

Raihan shows remarkable improvement in one month of gene therapy

15h | Videos
Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill