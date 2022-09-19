Six RAB battalions get new commanders

Eleven officials of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been transferred as commanders of six RAB battalions and five wing directors.

The transfer order was issued in a notification signed by RAB Director-General (Addl IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Monday (19 September).

According to the notice, Lt Col Mahmudul Hasan was made commander of RAB-8, while Lt Col Mohammad Abdur Rahman of RAB-4, Additional DIG Anwar Hossain Khan RAB-2, Additional DIG Maruf Hossain RAB-12, Additional DIG Mohammad Farid Uddin RAB-10 and Additional DIG Mohammad Mohibul Islam was made the commander of RAB-14.

Apart from this, six wings of RAB Headquarters got new directors. They are – Lt Col Ziaur Rahman Talukder as director of operations wing, Lt Col Abu Naeem Md Talat administration and finance wing, Wing Commander Rokonuzzaman communication wing, Additional DIG Rafiqul Islam Gani training wing and Addl DIG Alimuzzaman as investigation wing commander. 

In the same order, Superintendent of Police of RAB-4 Begum Joyeeta Shilpi has been transferred to RAB-14, commander Faisal Ibn Moin to the administration and finance wing of RAB headquarters, Lt Abul Hashem Sabuj to RAB-12, ASP Matiar Rahman to RAB-11 and ASP Kamrul Hasan has been posted to RAB-3.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) reshuffled the posts of Officer-in-Charge of Ramna, Gulshan, Shahbagh, Turag and Airport police stations, as per an office order of DMP Headquarters.

