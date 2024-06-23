Police administration undergoes major reshuffle

Law & order

Police administration undergoes major reshuffle

At least 40 positions in the police force have been reshuffled today (23 June) following three separate orders from the home ministry. 

According to the orders, Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy has been transferred to the police headquarters and Deputy Inspector General Md Saiful Islam of Mass Rapid Transit (Metro Rail) has been given the post of CMP commissioner.  

Barishal Range Police Deputy Inspector General Jamil Hassan was transferred to Highway Police while Police Bureau of Investigation DIG Elias Sharif was made the new DIG of the Barishal Range Police. 

In another order, 14 district's superintendent of police posts have been reshuffled. Among them, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abdul Ahad has been transferred to Pabna district SP. He was the investigation supervision officer of the Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar murder case. 

The transferred officers include one Additional Inspector General of Police (Additional IGP), 9 Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), 15 Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police (Additional DIG) and 15 Superintendent of Police level officers.

As per the orders, 15 officers of SP rank have been transferred. 14 of them will serve as SP of the new district. Another will serve as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DC) of DMP.

The districts where new SPs have been appointed are Rangpur, Cumilla, Sylhet, Kushtia, Patuakhali, Barguna, Bogra, Feni, Pabna, Tangail, Nilphamari, Jashore, Madaripur and Sunamganj.

