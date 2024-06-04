'Code of Civil Procedure' is being amended to ease case backlog: Law minister 

Work is underway to amend and update the Code of Civil Procedure of 1908 to ease the country's case backlog to make the trial process easier, Law Minister Anisul Huq said today (4 June).

"We have already amended different acts, rules, and regulations to make alternative dispute resolution (ADR) more successful and effective. We have undertaken a project with financial and technical assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency to practise modern mediation," he said while addressing the inaugural function of a project at Hotel InterContinental Dhaka.

The project, titled "Development of Mediation and Civil Litigation Practice for Enhancement of Access to Justice" undertaken with financial and technical assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) with the initiative from the Law and Justice Division, will ensure citizens' justice by improving mediation activities.

"It will also help identify and eliminate the reasons for delay in the disposal of civil cases," he said.

Anisul also said training programmes have been included in the project to increase the efficiency and knowledge of mediators, judges, and legal aid officers in Bangladesh and Japan.

"Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had dreamt of a just and egalitarian society by establishing the rule of law, basic human rights, equality, and justice. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly to implement that dream. The government has already taken many steps like establishing legal aid offices throughout the country, providing legal aid at government expense, and establishing ADR. Our legal aid officers through ADR from 2015 to March 2024, have realised Tk180.45 crore, benefitting 2,12,359 people," he added.

Hoping the project to be a milestone in increasing access to justice in Bangladesh, the law minister said this project will be implemented in Narsingdi and Cumilla as pilot districts, where emphasis will be placed on the training of mediators and legal aid officers and the development of effective case management systems.

Anisul Huq reiterated his call to make people, including the rural communities, aware and increase public participation to make mediation a popular process in ADR.

Presided over by Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar, the function was also addressed by the Japanese envoy in Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori, project director Umme Kulsum, and chief adviser of the project Fujioka Takuro, among others.