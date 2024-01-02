12 JS polls: Armed forces to be deployed from tomorrow

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 05:14 pm

12 JS polls: Armed forces to be deployed from tomorrow

The armed forces will provide assistance to the Election Commission (EC) and local civil administration from 3 to 10 January countrywide to ensure peace and order before

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 05:14 pm
Banglades Army members at a Victory Day Parade in Dhaka. File Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Banglades Army members at a Victory Day Parade in Dhaka. File Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Armed forces will remain deployed across the country for eight days from Wednesday to assist the local civil administration in holding a free, fair and peaceful election scheduled for 7 January 2024 as per Section 126 of the constitution's "In Aid to the Civil Power".

The armed forces will provide assistance to the Election Commission (EC) and local civil administration from 3 to 10 January countrywide to ensure peace and order before, during and after the election day, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued on Tuesday (2 January 2024).

Members of the armed forces will be stationed at nodal points and other convenient places in every district, upazila and metropolitan areas.

Upon request from the returning officers concerned and through coordination with stakeholders, the area-base deployment has been completed, said the ISPR.

Members of Bangladesh Army have been assigned in 62 districts while Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) alone will perform duty in 45 upazilas.

Moreover, the army in coordination with the BGB and Coast Guard will perform duty in 47 bordering upazilas and 4 coastal upazilas respectively.

The members of Bangladesh Navy will remain deployed in 19 coastal upazilas including in Bhola and Barguna districts.

Bangladesh Air Forces (BAF) will provide helicopter assistance to polling stations in the hilly remote areas.

Moreover, a sufficient number of helicopters of the BAF have been kept ready to provide electoral assistance.

A cell in coordination with several ministries, divisions, and representatives from the law enforcing agencies has been set up at the armed forces division, which will remain effective till January 10.

The armed forces have taken all-out preparation to provide necessary assistance to ensure peace and order centering the 12th national parliamentary election. 

