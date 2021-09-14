Law ministry looking to increase number of judges: Anisul

Law and Justice Division (LJD) is working to increase the number of judges as per the instruction of the prime minister.

Law Minister Anisul Haque said this on Tuesday at the National Parliament in response to a query raised by Md Mamunur Rashid Kiran lawmaker from Noakhali-3 constituency.

He said there is no alternative to increasing the number of judges to reduce the case backlog. The Awami League government has always been playing a positive role in increasing the number of judges.

The minister said a total of 1,128 judges have been appointed to the lower courts since 2009. The Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission (BJSC) has completed the process of appointing 100 more assistant judges through the 13th Bangladesh Judicial Service (BJS) examination 2019. A letter has been sent to the home ministry on 21 March to verify the identity of the recommended candidates. Work is currently underway to verify the identity of the candidates.

The minister said the commission has already issued a recruitment circular given the demand letter sent by the law and justice division to the BJSC Secretariat for the appointment of 100 more assistant judges through the 14th BJS examination. A monitoring cell of the Solicitor Division of the LJD is working to resolve old cases on a priority basis. Legal aid offices have been set up in 64 districts, including the Supreme Court, to provide legal assistance to the financially indigent and helpless people, and to develop court infrastructure. Steps have been taken to reduce the case backlog through alternative dispute resolution.

Replying to a query raised by Benazir Ahmed, lawmaker from Dhaka-20 constituency, the minister said, "As three district and sessions judges/equivalent posts have just retired, there are currently three vacancies for district and sessions judges/equivalent posts in the courts of the country. Due to promotion, one additional district and sessions judge/equivalent post, 56 joint district and sessions judge/equivalent posts and 22 assistant judge/senior assistant judge posts are vacant now.

Anisul said the present government is working to create new posts for judges. So far, 47 women and children repression prevention tribunals, two special anti-terrorism tribunals, seven cyber tribunals and seven anti-human trafficking offence tribunals have been formed.