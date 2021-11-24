Law enforcers on alert to prevent unrest over Khaleda’s treatment

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 12:16 pm

The government has asked police across the country to remain vigilant so that no one can spread rumors and unrest centring BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's treatment.

At the same time, intelligence surveillance has been intensified across the country from Tuesday midnight, according to multiple sources of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

According to the sources, police officers who are working in Dhaka but are now out of Dhaka for various reasons including leave, have been asked to join their respective workplaces.

However, no official statement has been issued from any level of the police on the matter.

Two senior DMP officials have said that amid fear that a vested quarter may spread rumors or false information about Khaleda Zia's illness on social media, surveillance has been increased.

The police are on high alert so that no one can spread confusion and create chaos, said the officials terming the matter as internal issue.

BNP leaders and activists across the country have been staging protest rallies demanding that Chairperson Khaleda Zia be allowed to go abroad for better treatment.

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.

The BNP chief's physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

They also said she is now suffering from critical cardiac and kidney problems, while her blood sugar is out of control and haemoglobin level in her blood has dropped.

On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the home ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.

