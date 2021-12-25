Launch blaze: Crowd hunting missing ones becomes larger

Bangladesh

M Jahirul Islam Jewel
25 December, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 10:38 pm

Related News

Launch blaze: Crowd hunting missing ones becomes larger

Death toll increased to 42 as of Saturday evening

M Jahirul Islam Jewel
25 December, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 10:38 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The crowd of relatives looking for dear ones who went missing in the deadly launch fire early Friday keeps getting larger with the rolling of time as they (relatives) are yet to know about whether their missing ones jumped into the river or were burnt to death.

The missing number stood at 37 and the death toll hit 42 as of Saturday evening, according to the police, while the Jhalakathi unit of the Red Crescent said they listed 54 as missing in the accident on the River Sugandha.  

Both of the agencies said the relatives of the passengers who were aboard the ship "MV Abhijan-10" on Thursday night were still coming to enlist their missing ones and looking for in all the possible places – hospitals, burn unit, launch terminal, even on the ill-fated vessel now anchored in Jhalakathi terminal.   

Apart from rescue agencies, many of the people were also searching for their missing relatives in the river, by individual efforts. Frustration and outrage appeared on their faces.

"I have come to find my son. He was coming to Barguna with his aunt. I visited the hospital, and other places but I did not find him," said Rafiqul Isalm, a relative who came to Jhalakathi Launch Terminal from Baraitola.

"I am now looking for my son in the river," he told The Business Standard.

Like Rafiqul, thousands of people crowded the launch terminal, where the burnt lunch has been anchored, on Saturday with the hope of finding their dearest, or the dead bodies.

"I lost the hope of getting my daughter and grandson. I do not know whether they jumped into the river or were burnt," said Nurul Sharif, another relative of two victims.

The relatives were seen breaking out into tears seeing the ashes on all three decks of the launch. Many of them were trying to find the bodies of their loved ones throughout the day.

The rescue operation has been operated from the terminal. Police, coast guard and other rescue agencies were continuing their operation to recover the missing bodies. The Red Crescent was volunteering them.

Joint secretary of the shipping ministry Tofayel Ahmed, also the convener of the probe committee on the incident, visited the accident spot and the burnt launch on Saturday afternoon. Other members of the committee were present at the event.

"We have visited the place – Charkathi village – where the launch first anchored, and also visited Diakul. Many of the passengers left the ship in the two places. We have collected all the information. Now, we have visited the launch to find the main cause of the fire," Tofayel said.

"We will cross-check the information. Whether the launch had a trained master or not, we will look into it," he added. 

Meanwhile, a total of 78 people with burn injuries are undergoing treatment at the Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal and Jhalakathi Sadar Hospital. Some of the critical patients were sent to Dhaka.

A medical team comprising five members from the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery arrived at the Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Visiting the hospitals on Saturday, most of the patients were found crying for burn pain. Their attendants, however, were happy with the treatment facility. Crowds looking for missing relatives were also seen in the healthcare centres. They rushed from one bed to another to find their expected one.

"I have been checking all the patients. We will transfer the critical patients to Dhaka for advanced treatment," said Dr Nurul Alam, assistant professor of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The hospitals were working relentlessly, he added.

Meanwhile, a case of unnatural death was filed with Jhalakathi Sadar Police Station in connection with this fire incident.

Officer-in-Charge Md Khalilur Rahman at the station said, "If anyone complains, the case would be a regular criminal case."

All but five of the bodies were buried in Barguna on Saturday, after collecting and preserving the DNA sample.

A team of the CID also visited the launch on Saturday to collect samples for analysing the fire incident.

Top News

Jhalokathi launch fire / missing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

10h | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

12h | Wheels
There is more energy this Christmas and the church is preparing to host around 2,000 people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Father and a church: Life behind Holy Rosary Church gates

12h | Panorama
Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

James Webb Telescope ready to make history

James Webb Telescope ready to make history

1h | Videos
Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

3h | Videos
Christmas Bangladesh

Christmas Bangladesh

6h | Videos
Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one