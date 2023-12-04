Latest blockade continues in a lax manner

The second day of the latest 48-hour countrywide blockade, called by BNP and like-minded opposition parties, is underway in a lax manner with regular vehicular movement on the streets this morning.

The blockade started at 6am yesterday (3 November) and it will come to an end at 6am on Tuesday (5 November).

With this, BNP and like-minded opposition parties have observed nine blockades since 31 October.

The presence of public transport on Dhaka streets and commuters seemed to be higher compared to previous blockades, despite tension and fear of arson attacks.

Law enforcers were seen patrolling the streets and remained deployed at several important points in Dhaka.

To maintain law and order, a total of 154 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and 424 Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) patrol teams have been deployed across the country.

Vehicles of media outlets, ambulances, and vehicles transporting oxygen cylinders and medicines remain out of the purview of the blockade.

Last night, miscreants set fire to three buses parked in Bara Harishpur area of Natore city during the ongoing blockade.

Moreover, two buses were burnt in Dampara and Akbar Shah areas of Chattogram city last night.

A helper of another bus sustained burn injuries when he was trying to douse the flame in Dampara area.