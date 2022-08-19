This is the last month of sufferings: Planning minister

Planning Minister MA Mannan has said the sufferings of peoples due to price hike of essentials will ease from next month.

"People are in trouble now due to the soaring prices of daily essentials and the ongoing energy crisis. But this is the last month of misery. There will be no such problem next month. The prices of goods will come down," said the minister on Friday (19 August) while speaking as the chief guest at a Janmashtami programme in Sunamganj.

"A vested group is creating anarchy in the name of movement. They are spreading propaganda that our country will turn into Sri Lanka," he slammed.

Addressing the recent uproar on the human rights issue, the planning minister said, "We are all Bengali and citizens of Bangladesh. There are no such things like minority, majority. We will have to be united under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to move the country forward."

Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner Md Jahangir Hossain, Sunamganj police super MD Mizanur Rahman, district Awami League general secretary Enamul Kabir spoke at the event among others.