Last-minute work on to prepare Padma bridge for inauguration

Steel railings along the concrete walls of the Padma Bridge, road markings for vehicles and power connections to lamp posts are some last-minute tasks that are nearing completion to ready the much-awaited bridge for its formal flag-off on 25 June.

The main work has already been completed and the bridge is ready for vehicles to cross the River Padma by the bridge. Only some minor work is now going on in full swing.

Shafiqul Islam, project director of Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project, told The Business Standard that all work necessary for vehicles to cross the bridge is almost complete. The remaining work, minor in nature, will be finished 10 days prior to the inauguration.

Electric lights are being given power connections and the bridge will be illuminated any day, he said, adding that the test run of vehicles over the Padma Bridge will begin within the next few days.

The Bridges Division prepares a report every month on the progress of the Padma Bridge project. According to the report, 99% of the work on the main bridge was completed till May. Some 30% of work on road markings for vehicles is yet to be done.

The Bridges Division has been making all-out efforts to celebrate the inauguration of the Padma Bridge in a befitting manner. Its 18 sub-committees are regularly holding meetings for the purpose. At the same time, the ruling Awami League is also making separate preparations.

The party expects over 10 lakh people to join the Padma Bridge opening rally to make it a grand success, said its central leaders after a delegation led by AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim visited the venue of the rally at Shibchar in Madaripur on Thursday.

"We expect that the public rally will turn into a huge human sea with the presence of over 10 lakh people from 21 districts of the southern region," Bahauddin Nasim noted.

According to sources at the Bridges Division, on 25 June Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend a gathering of eminent persons after inaugurating the bridge at the Mawa end. After that, she will cross the bridge by car and unveil another inaugural plaque on the Janjira end in Shariatpur. There will be arrangements to have the inauguration ceremony shown in all 64 districts of the country.

There will be video shows as part of the inaugural programme. There will also be arrangements for refreshment for guests at both the Mawa and Janjira points. Besides, several committees have been formed for ensuring health safety as a precaution regarding coronavirus, first aid and traffic management.

In addition to the prime minister, cabinet members, eminent politicians and diplomats from different countries based in Bangladesh will attend the inaugural functions, according to the Bridges Division.