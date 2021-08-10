Last day of lockdown feels like any other day

On the last day of the strict lockdown, there was traffic congestion as usual on the roads of the capital.

Even though buses were not running, city roads were packed with scores of rickshaws, CNG auto-rickshaws, and other vehicles. Aside from traffic jams on roads, the footpaths were also teeming with pedestrians.

Seeing people going about their daily lives, one would think that Corona has left the country. Most people out and about are not following hygiene rules. Many do not wear a mask, and once again, people are gathering at tea stalls to chat, hungry for human interaction and company.

With all this happening while there is still an official lockdown in place, experts are worried about what will happen once restrictions are lifted. They say we have to make sure no one comes out without a mask.

Public health expert Dr Lelin Chowdhury told The Business Standard (TBS) that for various reasons, the government could not do what needed to be done to implement the lockdown. Gradually, different sectors had to be opened. The purpose for which the lockdown was imposed, has not been reached. We have lost more than profited from it.

"Now the lockdown is going to be withdrawn. But there are a few things that need to be emphasised. The administration has to ensure that no one comes out without a mask. Also, vaccinating everybody has to be ensured as soon as possible," he added.

Shopping malls and markets across the country will be open for 10 hours from 10am to 8pm, starting Wednesday, and shopkeepers have started preparing for this.

Bangladesh Shop Owners Association President, Helal Uddin, told TBS that shopping malls and shops would be opened in compliance with health rules. "We will be tougher than at any other time, and our teams will monitor. Where there is no compliance, law enforcement will take disciplinary action."

He said many goods have been damaged due to the closure of shops for a long time. We have asked shopkeepers to let us know how much has been damaged and we will inform the government.

Lockdowns were imposed in several phases from 5 April this year to contain the spread of coronavirus, with a strict lockdown beginning on 1 July. However, the government relaxed the lockdown for eight days during Eid-ul-Adha. After the Eid, a strict lockdown started again from 23 July, initially till 5 August. Later, it was extended till 10 August.

However, under pressure from industry and business, export-oriented factories were opened from 1 August, and since 5 August, all industrial factories had the opportunity to remain open.

Now it has been decided to open everything, including offices and public transport, conditionally from 11 August. Only entertainment centres, educational institutions, and public gatherings are shut down.