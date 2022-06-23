Last bridge to Companiganj nearly destroyed obstructing aid work

Bangladesh

Masum Billah
23 June, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 12:02 pm

Photo: Masum Billah
Photo: Masum Billah

Some people call it the "Habiber Bhanga Bridge", others know it as "Telikhal Bridge" or "Asirkhal Bridge".

On either side of the bridge, a long line of trucks, CNGs and other vehicles remain stranded. 

The extreme flow of flood water has damaged the structure, prompting the authority to block vehicles from crossing it.

As a result, the communication from Sylhet to Companiganj, one of the severely affected regions by the recent flood, has been obstructed.

The former chairman of the locality, Babul Mia, was there with the police officers. 

"The flood water has washed away the soil under this bridge. No matter how many sacks of soil we are dropping, everything is getting washed away by the water flow," Babul said. 

"If the vehicle movement remains stopped like this, it will create a problem. I am calling on the authorities to fix this road as soon as possible," he added.  

Companiganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Foyez Uddin was at the bridge looking after the vehicle control measures. 

He said if the bridge falls, communication with Companiganj will be severed.   

"There is no soil up to three plates under this bridge. If it falls at any moment, the communications will be obstructed in this region," Foyez said. 

"For now, we have stopped vehicle movements on either side. The movement of any heavy vehicle is closed. For the sake of passengers' convenience, we are allowing only motorcycles and CNGs, and some military vehicles." 

What about the relief trucks?

Photo: Masum Billah
Photo: Masum Billah

"We have discussed this as well. If the relief trucks are too heavy, they cannot be allowed to pass," Foyez replied. 

Thousands of people are marooned in floods in the Companiganj regions. 

The volunteers who have been distributing aid in the region said that if the bridge falls it may severely impact the aid works, and further escalate the struggle for survival and rehabilitation process. 

Contacted, Chairman of Telekhal Union Kazi Abdul Odud Alfu Mia said, "The collapse of the bridge will be an impediment. But relief work will not be impacted if the bridge collapses. After bringing the relief near the bridge, you can distribute it by boat." 

Companiganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Lushi Kant Hajong said the military is looking after the bridge. 

"A temporary portable bridge made with sacks is set for the time being. The main bridge has no soil almost 40 feet underneath. How else would you solve this?" he said. 

"Where the army is working, there is no better engineering team than them, what alternative can I offer?" Lushi Kant added. 

The officer, however, added that if the bridge falls, relief vehicles will be impeded and the prices of essentials will skyrocket in the local market. 

Flood

Comments

