Landslide claims lives of father, infant in Chattogram

A devastating hill slide at the Sholoshahar Railway Colony area in Chattogram city claimed the lives of an eight-month-old infant, Jannat, and her father, Sohel, on Sunday morning

The incident took place when a huge chunk of mud fell on a shanty at the foothill around 7:10 am following overnight heavy rainfall, leaving two other members of the same family injured.

Immediately after the accident, locals rescued four people from the house and took them to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for treatment.

"The doctor on duty declared seriously injured Md Sohail and his 8-month-old daughter Jannat dead," said Noor-e-Alam Ahsiq, in charge of the CMCH Police Outpost. Besides, critically injured Sharifa, wife of deceased Sohel, and their 11-year-old daughter Mim were undergoing treatment at CMCH.

"The elder granddaughter accompanied me, while the younger one stayed with her father due to her lack of sleep at night. On a rainy Saturday night, my son's family slept early. Tragically, an unforeseen landslide ensued, claiming the lives of both the father and his eight-month-old daughter." Ayesha Akhter, the mother of Md Sohel, was lamenting in this way.

Recalling happier times, the mother lamented, "During any misunderstanding with my sons, it was my youngest son, Sohel, who would hold me close and feed me a meal. Now, who will fill this void?"

Ayesha raised concerns, stating, "I've resided in the colony for six decades and never experienced landslides. Abdul Khalek, a railway worker, grabbed the hill. When Khalek started constructing a wall on Saturday, Sohel protested it. But due to Khalek's greed, my son and granddaughter died."

Geeta Khastgir, a local resident, revealed, "Khalek encroached upon the hill over 40 years, erecting makeshift houses for rent to low-income families. We protested the wall's construction, but our pleas were ignored."

On inspection, The Business Standard found a collapsed section of the 10-inch-diameter wall on Sohel's house, with another part hanging precariously.

Abdullah Harun Pasha, deputy assistant director of Chattogram Divisional Fire Service, disclosed, "The incident was caused by the newly constructed retaining wall. Evacuation orders have been issued for those at risk, and efforts are underway to dismantle the wall."

Santosh Kumar Chakma, Officer-in-Charge of Panchlaish Police Station, informed, "We got a complaint from locals against Abdul Khalek for hill cutting. He has been in hiding since the incident."