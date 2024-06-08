Land-grabbing allegations against Benazir: Minority leader seeks PM's intervention, justice

TBS Report
08 June, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 09:09 pm

Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Parishad, Speaking at a briefing on 8 June. Photo: TBS
Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Parishad, Speaking at a briefing on 8 June. Photo: TBS

Accusing former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed of encroaching upon "hundreds of bighas" of land belonging to mostly Hindu families residing in Gopalganj, Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Parishad, asked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to ensure justice.

Speaking at a briefing yesterday (7 June) after visiting the Savanna Eco Resort and Natural Park — centre of the land-grabbing — Rana said, "The main source of livelihood of the people here is agriculture. Due to [Benazir] grabbing lands from people of the area who are dependent on agriculture, they are in major economic crisis." 

Gopalganj district administration takes over Benazir's Savanna Eco Resort

He said, "Honourable prime minister, the area is yours. Once you come here, you will see how Benazir Ahmed usurped land from the minorities. We demand and appeal that their properties be seized [from Benazir] and returned."

The Business Standard Google News

Rana further said, "The area is 100% Hindu-dominated. Benazir took hundreds of bighas from them through extortion. Not only encroachment, we noticed that public roads were closed and fenced with barbed wire in such a way that no one else could enter the place. On that side [inside the park], the area's minorities have land, which they are no longer able to look after."

Benazir's actions have not only damaged the government's image, but also that of the entire state, he said.

"...Now, people have realised that the US sanctions were imposed due to the misdeeds of some state and government officials. 

"Maybe we were not aware of the issues at the time of the ban. On many occasions, we thought the United States had taken an anti-Bangladesh role for political purposes."

Benazir Ahmed / Gopalganj / Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council

