Lalbagh plastic factory fire under control

A fire broke out on Friday (15 April) at a plastic factory situated in the capital's Lalbagh area.

The fire broke out at around 12:06 pm at the tin-shed factory in the Shahid Nagor Bou Bazar area.

Twelve units of the fire service worked for one and a half hour to control the fire, Fire Service Duty Officer Rozina Akhter told The Business Standard.

"The firemen are now trying to douse the flames completely," Md Shahjahan Shikdar, deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence told UNB.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported. "The origin of the fire is yet to be ascertained," he added.