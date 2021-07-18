Kuwait proposes Dhaka to form Joint Committee at Foreign Ministers level

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 10:46 am

Related News

Kuwait proposes Dhaka to form Joint Committee at Foreign Ministers level

The Kuwaiti minister has sought Bangladesh’s assistance and cooperation in strengthening the health institutions, food security, education, IT and cybersecurity of both countries.

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 10:46 am
Kuwait proposes Dhaka to form Joint Committee at Foreign Ministers level

Foreign Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, proposed to Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen to overview relationships between the two countries and to form a Joint Committee at the Foreign Ministers level.

The foreign ministers had a meeting on the sidelines of the International Conference titled "Central and South Asia: Regional connectivity, Challenges and Opportunities" on 16 July in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Ministers of both countries expressed their happiness at the level of existing bilateral cooperation between Bangladesh and Kuwait.

The Kuwaiti minister has sought Bangladesh's assistance and cooperation in strengthening the health institutions, food security, education, IT and cybersecurity of both countries.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister expressed his direness to continue peacekeeping troops, to establish a Forum of South-South Finance Development, to recruit more Bangladesh skilled workers and create a more favourable environment for Bangladesh businesspersons in Kuwait.

Momen also proposed to assist Bangladesh under the Kuwait Development fund.

He also expressed his gratitude to Kuwait Government for supporting the resolution on Human Rights Commission to repatriate Rohingya to Myanmar.

Two leaders expressed their willingness to visit each other's country after the coronavirus pandemic situation improves.

Top News

Kuwait / Dr AK Abdul Momen / Foreign minister

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

18h | Videos
TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

18h | Videos
TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

19h | Videos
TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners