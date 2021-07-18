Kuwait proposes Dhaka to form Joint Committee at Foreign Ministers level

Foreign Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, proposed to Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen to overview relationships between the two countries and to form a Joint Committee at the Foreign Ministers level.

The foreign ministers had a meeting on the sidelines of the International Conference titled "Central and South Asia: Regional connectivity, Challenges and Opportunities" on 16 July in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Ministers of both countries expressed their happiness at the level of existing bilateral cooperation between Bangladesh and Kuwait.

The Kuwaiti minister has sought Bangladesh's assistance and cooperation in strengthening the health institutions, food security, education, IT and cybersecurity of both countries.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister expressed his direness to continue peacekeeping troops, to establish a Forum of South-South Finance Development, to recruit more Bangladesh skilled workers and create a more favourable environment for Bangladesh businesspersons in Kuwait.

Momen also proposed to assist Bangladesh under the Kuwait Development fund.

He also expressed his gratitude to Kuwait Government for supporting the resolution on Human Rights Commission to repatriate Rohingya to Myanmar.

Two leaders expressed their willingness to visit each other's country after the coronavirus pandemic situation improves.