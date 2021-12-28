KUET teacher’s death: Probe committee submits report 

The probe committee formed to investigate the death of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) Prof Md Selim Hossain has submitted its report.

A five-member committee submitted its investigation report to KUET Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Kazi Sajjad Hossain at 5pm on Tuesday.

Md Rabiul Islam, section officer of KUET public relations and information department, confirmed the news and said the committee had submitted the 48-page report with 13 attachments.

According to KUET sources, the Student Discipline Committee will review the investigation report and take further action through a syndicate meeting later.

Dr Selim was a professor of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering department and the provost of Lalan Shah Hall of the university.

On 30 November, he was found dead at his residence, after being allegedly harassed by a group of students led by Kuet Chhatra League General Secretary Sadman Nahyan over the dining manager election of the dormitory.

In the face of protest from general students, Kuet authorities then formed a three-member probe committee and closed the campus on 3 December for 10 days. Later, it again extended the closure to 23 December.

According to the deceased family, the teacher reached his residence around 2pm on the fateful day and entered the washroom. Later, he was found there senseless.

Taken to the Khulna Medical College Hospital, doctors declared him dead.