Kuet bans politics on campus

Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) authorities yesterday (12 August) night banned the practice of politics by students, teachers, officials and staffers on the campus.

An emergency syndicate meeting has banned politics, political meetings and rallies, said a notification signed by Kuet Registrar Anisur Rahman Bhuiyan yesterday night.

Earlier on Sunday night, students staged a demonstration demanding the resignation of Vice Chancellor Dr Mihir Ranjan Halder and Pro VC Prof Dr Sobhan Mia.