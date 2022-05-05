Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 May, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 10:09 am

Related News

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec

The cost of the entire project, with multiple extensions, now stands at Tk4,261 crore

TBS Report
05 May, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 10:09 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line project is expected to be completed within December this year and be opened to traffic.

Construction works of the 64-kilometre broad gauge line from Khulna to Mongla have seen a progress of 90%. 

Speaking with The Business Standard, Project Director (PD) Arifuzzaman said: "Around 90% of the project has already been completed. 

"Efforts are underway to complete everything by December despite delays caused by Covid-19." 

"Besides, we had to call for tenders twice for the signalling system. A local contractor, within our budget, is implementing the installation works," he added.

Bangladesh Railway (BR) Director General (DG) Dhirendra Nath Majumder said, "Ecnec approved this project on December 21, 2010, in a bid to improve communication and increase imports and exports through the Mongla port. 

"The cost of the entire project, with multiple extensions, now stands at over Tk4,200 crore."

Balram Dey, an official of Ircon International Ltd, an Indian state-owned construction company working on the project, said that total 31 bridges and 108 culverts have been built for the train link.

Contacted, Mongla Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa said, "After the rail link is established, it will be easier to import-export goods to and from India, Nepal and Bhutan at low cost."

The Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line project was taken in December 2010 with a decade-long time period. The 64.75 km long broad-gauge rail line was supposed to be completed by June 2021. 

But due to the slow pace of work, the project has been going on for more than a decade. It got an extension for one year and a half years and now the project is supposed to be completed by December 2022. 

Along with the time extension, the revised project cost has also increased from the initial estimation of Tk3,801 crore to Tk4,261 crore. 

A large portion of the financing for the project is coming from the Indian line of credit (LoC). Due to revising the project cost, the LoC assistance has increased from Tk2,371 crore to Tk2,946 crore. 

Top News

Bangladesh / Khulna-Mongla rail tracks / development / Connectivity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

1d | Wheels
Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

4d | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

4d | Thoughts
Dr. Md Asadul Islam and Dr. Mohammad Enamul Hoque. Illustration: TBS

We have the lowest minimum wage in Asia-Pacific. It is high time to revise it

4d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Shooting houses in Dhaka get busy

Shooting houses in Dhaka get busy

3h | Videos
Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

16h | Videos
Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

16h | Videos
Unilever's strategies for success in a competitive market

Unilever's strategies for success in a competitive market

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

5
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes

6
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval