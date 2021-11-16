Khaleda’s family seeks permission yet again to send her abroad

The family of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has once again submitted an application to the government to send the ailing former prime minister abroad for advanced treatment.

On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted the application to the Home Ministry on Thursday, said a senior BNP leader wishing anonymity.

"Madam's [Khaleda's] younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted the application to the government on Thursday urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment," said the BNP leader close to Khaleda.

In the application, he said, the government's cooperation was sought to send Khaleda abroad either by granting her bail through the court or giving permission.

Khaleda's personal medical team member Dr Azm Zahid Hossain also confirmed the matter, saying it is the fifth time the BNP chief's family sought the government's permission to take her abroad.

Her family applied to the government last time in August this year to take her abroad for better treatment, but the government turned it down saying there is no scope for a convicted person to avail such a scope.

Khaleda has been undergoing treatment in the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of Evercare Hospital in the capital.

On Saturday, she was readmitted to the hospital for follow-up treatment, nearly a week after she was discharged from it.

It is for the third time that the 76-year-old BNP chief was admitted to the hospital this year for various health complications.

The BNP chief's physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

A physician at her medical team said Khaleda is now suffering from a critical cardiac problem while her blood sugar is out of control and hemoglobin level in her blood has dropped.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentences on 25 March last year.

On 19 September, the government for the fourth time extended the suspension of her jail term with conditions that she will not leave the country and stay at her Gulshan home.