Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU

Bangladesh

UNB
14 November, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 04:22 pm

Related News

Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU

On Saturday, Khaleda was readmitted to Evercare Hospital for follow-up treatment, nearly a week after she was discharged from the same hospital.

UNB
14 November, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 04:22 pm
File Photo. Collected
File Photo. Collected

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been shifted to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of Evercare Hospital.

"Khaleda Zia has been shifted to CCU of the hospital," said her personal medical team member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain without elaborating the reason.

On Saturday, Khaleda was readmitted to Evercare Hospital for follow-up treatment, nearly a week after she was discharged from the same hospital.

"The 76-year-old BNP chief was admitted to the hospital as per the advice of the medical board formed earlier for her treatment," said Dr AZM Zahid Hossain.

He said Khaleda underwent some medical tests at the hospital.

It is the third time that the BNP chief was admitted to the hospital this year for various health complications.

On 12 October, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital for the second time with fever and some other health complications.

She returned home on 7 November from the hospital after treatment for 26 days.

On 25 October, the BNP chief underwent a surgery and biopsy test at Evercare Hospital as she had a small lump in one part of her body.

Later, her biopsy report was sent to the USA and the UK for review and no sign of cancer was detected.

The BNP chief's physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

On 27 April last year, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital with Covid infections. She received treatment there until 19  June for post-Covid complications and some other underlying health problems.

Top News

Khaleda Zia / CCU / hospital / health

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

21h | Videos
A guitarist rickshaw puller

A guitarist rickshaw puller

21h | Videos
Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

21h | Videos
Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Radhanagar, a remote scenic village in Moulvibazar, has some 25 resorts and eco-cottages to accommodate flocks of tourists visiting every day. Photo: Kajal Hazra
Bangladesh

Moulvibazar village turns into tourism hub