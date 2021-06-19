Khaleda returns home from hospital after 54 days

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 June, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 10:14 pm

Related News

Khaleda returns home from hospital after 54 days

Her medical board says she can be treated at home now

TBS Report
19 June, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 10:14 pm
Khaleda returns home from hospital after 54 days

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia on Saturday returned home after undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at Evercare Hospital in the capital for 54 days.

She arrived at her residence Firoza in Gulshan by the car of her younger brother Shamim Eskander at 8:30pm.

Shamim and BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir welcomed her after she had reached home. 

Earlier in the day, a 10-member medical board reviewed her health condition and concluded that she could be treated at home.

Dr Mohammad Al Mamun, a member of Khaleda's personal physicians' team, said the medical team would provide her treatment for her underlying health complications at her residence. 

Fakhrul went to the hospital in the afternoon and talked to the medical board.

In the evening, Professor AZM Zahid Hossain, another member of the medical team, told reporters Khaleda had been given clearance after the medical board's decision.

The BNP chairperson had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since 27 April.

On 14 April, she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and initially took treatment at home.

She was admitted to the hospital on 27 April and was later moved to the coronary care unit (CCU) on an emergency basis after she had suffered breathing problems.

On 9 May, she recovered from Covid-19.

The BNP chief was sentenced to 17 years in prison in two corruption cases and was released in March last year for six months after her sentence was suspended.

Her bail was extended later.

Top News

BNP / Khaleda Zia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Why is money laundering happening?

Why is money laundering happening?

5h | Videos
TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

5h | Videos
TBS World: Whole world under threat from Coronavirus Delta variant

TBS World: Whole world under threat from Coronavirus Delta variant

5h | Videos
Candid with Toya Ep-4: Ashna Habib Bhabna

Candid with Toya Ep-4: Ashna Habib Bhabna

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident
Bangladesh

1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni