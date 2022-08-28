Khaleda Zia admitted to Evercare for tests

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital on Sunday for some more medical tests, six days after she had several required tests in the same hospital.

The BNP chief reached the hospital around 9:45pm from her Gulshan residence, said her media wing member Shamsuddin Didar.

She was later admitted to the hospital as per doctors' advice, he said.

Khaleda's medical team member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said the BNP chief will undergo some more medical tests as per the advice of her medical board.

Zahid said the medical board is expected to sit on Monday to review the test reports and decide the next course of her treatment.

Khaleda Zia is staying at a cabin in the hospital.

Earlier on 22 August, Khaleda underwent Echo, ECG, USG, X-ray and blood tests, as a follow-up after coronary angioplasty.

Reviewing the reports of those tests, the medical board recommended admitting the BNP chief to the hospital for some more tests.

Khaleda, a 77-year-old former prime minister, has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis.

On 10 June, the BNP chief suffered a heart attack due to a 95% block in her left artery and a stent was placed there by removing the blockage at the same hospital the following day.

Khaleda spent some time in Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February, 2018. Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence on 25 March 2020, on conditions that she would stay at her Gulshan house, and would not leave the country.

The BNP chief was admitted to Evercare Hospital six times since she was infected with Covid-19 in April 2021.

Khaleda's family submitted several applications to the government seeking permission to send her to an advanced centre abroad for the treatment of her multiple health complications, but the government has rejected it every time as she was convicted of corruption by the court in two cases.