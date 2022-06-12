Khaleda still has two heart blocks, needs treatment abroad: Physician 

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia still has two major blocks in her heart and must be taken abroad for advanced treatment.

Dr Mohammad Al Mamun, personal physician of Khaleda Zia, came up with the development at a press conference held on Sunday morning.

He said that Begum Zia's current health condition can only be treated outside of the country.

Meanwhile, speaking with the reporters the same day, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said that if Khaleda Zia wants to go abroad for treatment, she has to take permission from the court.

"She [Khaleda] is serving jail time. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made arrangements for her treatment on humanitarian grounds. If she wishes to go abroad she has to get approval from the court," he added.

Khaleda was taken to Evercare Hospital at 2:55am on Saturday after she suddenly fell ill at her Gulshan residence.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other party leaders rushed to the hospital at the time.

Doctors at the hospital installed a ring in the heart of the BNP chief following her acute heart attack.

The 76-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye problems.

Earlier in November last year, she was admitted to the Evercare Hospital in the Bashundhara Residential Area and returned home after an 81-day stay.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February 2018. Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her jail sentence on 25 March 2020, with conditions that she will stay in her Gulshan house and will not leave the country.