Khaleda still has two heart blocks, needs treatment abroad: Physician 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
12 June, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 12:47 pm

Related News

Khaleda still has two heart blocks, needs treatment abroad: Physician 

TBS Report 
12 June, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 12:47 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia still has two major blocks in her heart and must be taken abroad for advanced treatment.

Dr Mohammad Al Mamun, personal physician of Khaleda Zia, came up with the development at a press conference held on Sunday morning.

He said that Begum Zia's current health condition can only be treated outside of the country. 

Meanwhile, speaking with the reporters the same day, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said that if Khaleda Zia wants to go abroad for treatment, she has to take permission from the court.

"She [Khaleda] is serving jail time. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made arrangements for her treatment on humanitarian grounds. If she wishes to go abroad she has to get approval from the court," he added.

Khaleda was taken to Evercare Hospital at 2:55am on Saturday after she suddenly fell ill at her Gulshan residence. 

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other party leaders rushed to the hospital at the time.

Doctors at the hospital installed a ring in the heart of the BNP chief following her acute heart attack.

The 76-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye problems.

Earlier in November last year, she was admitted to the Evercare Hospital in the Bashundhara Residential Area and returned home after an 81-day stay.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February 2018. Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her jail sentence on 25 March 2020, with conditions that she will stay in her Gulshan house and will not leave the country.

Top News / Politics

Khaleda Zia / Khaleda's treatment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When it comes to colour code, Zubaida loves to experiment with the diversity of colour palettes. Photo: Courtesy

Zubaida Faiza Clothing: Where royalty meets contemporary fashion

1h | Mode
Jewellery: 6 Yards Story. Photos: Courtesy

Your guide to choosing the best jewellery for your outfit

28m | Mode
Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

3h | Panorama
With improvement in technology and recipe creation, millet production may well eventually become a pillar in global food security. Photo: Reuters

What are millets and can they help create global food security?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where to seek mental health care

Where to seek mental health care

1h | Videos
Putin compares himself with Peter the Great

Putin compares himself with Peter the Great

1h | Videos
Salman Khan threatened by real-life gangster

Salman Khan threatened by real-life gangster

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

CU graffiti – Through art we feel

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended