Khaleda to return home from hospital today

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 June, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 02:36 pm

Related News

Khaleda to return home from hospital today

TBS Report
24 June, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 02:36 pm
Khaleda Zia going to her Gulshan residence after being released from jail last year. Photo: TBS
Khaleda Zia going to her Gulshan residence after being released from jail last year. Photo: TBS

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is going to return home today (Friday) from the capital's Evercare Hospital after treatment for 13 days for her various health complications, including cardiac ones.

"The medical board at the Evercare is thinking of releasing Madam (Khaleda) from the hospital as the Covid cases are growing fast, said the BNP chief's personal doctor AZM Zahid Hossain.

He said the doctors will ensure her proper treatment at her home.

"Hopefully, Madam will be discharged from the hospital by the afternoon," Zahid said.

He said the medical board at the hospital for Khaleda's treatment will inform the media about her health condition at a press conference at 3pm today.

Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital on June 10 as she suddenly fell ill.

Doctors said she suffered a heart attack due to 95 percent blockage in her left artery and a stent has been placed there by removing the blockage."

Two more blockages were found in the arteries of the BNP chairperson through a coronary angiogram.

She was shifted to a cabin from the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) on June 15.

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, has long been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye problems.

Top News

Khaleda Zia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

8h | Panorama
Photo: Bipul Sarker Sunny

Immigrants or refugees: Who really are the Maldoiyas?

9h | Features
Selim Raihan, executive director, Sanem. Photo: TBS

'To make full use of the bridge's connectivity in this region, we need Padma Plus'

10h | Interviews
‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

20m | Videos
LinkedIn: Most popular networking site for professionals

LinkedIn: Most popular networking site for professionals

4h | Videos
Where you get modern pottery, handicrafts and sculptures

Where you get modern pottery, handicrafts and sculptures

9h | Videos
Which plants can you decorate the house with?

Which plants can you decorate the house with?

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

4
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

5
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

6
File Photo
Markets

Shops, markets to remain closed after 8pm from Monday