Khaleda to return home from hospital this evening

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is going to return home this evening after undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka for 54 days.

She will return to her rented house " Feroza" in Gulshan, said Shairul Kabir Khan, member of the BNB chairperson's media wing.

Physicians will brief the media about her health condition in the evening, Shairul Kabir added.

Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital since 27 April.

On 14 April, the BNP chairperson was diagnosed with Covid-19 and initially took treatment from home. She was admitted to the hospital on 27 April. Later she was moved to Coronary Care Unit (CCU) on an urgent basis after she developed breathing problems. On 9 May, Khaled Zia recovered from Covid-19 infection.