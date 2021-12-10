Katakhali mayor Abbas Ali suspended

Rajshahi's Katakhali Municipality mayor Abbas Ali has been suspended from his post as he was sued in a case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA) for making derogatory comments on installing a mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the city.

The suspension was made through a circular signed by Deputy Secretary of Local Government Division Farzana Mannan on Wednesday.

Earlier on 6 December, a Rajshahi court placed Abbas Ali on a three-day remand in the case.

On 1 December, the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Abbas Ali for his comment.

He was later sued under the Digital Security Act as three complaints on the same allegations were filed with three separate police stations.

The Rajshahi unit of Awami League also relieved him of membership in its executive committee following the controversial comments. Further, all the municipal councillors passed a no-confidence vote against his mayorship.

On 22 November, an audio clip of Abbas went viral on social media, where he was heard saying that he would not allow the installation of a mural of Bangabandhu at the Rajshahi City Gate as it would violate the Islamic Sharia law.

However, in a Facebook live streaming Friday, Abbas claimed he was a victim of a conspiracy.