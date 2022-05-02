Kashimpur jail inmates get new clothes for Eid

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 May, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 02 May, 2022, 11:24 am

Kashimpur jail inmates get new clothes for Eid

TBS Report
02 May, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 02 May, 2022, 11:24 am
Kashimpur jail inmates get new clothes for Eid

On the occassion of Eid, the inmates of Kashimpur Jail were given new clothes. The jail authorities will serve special food for the prisoners on the day of Eid.

Abdul Jalil, senior superintendent of Kashimpur High Security Central Jail, said there were 3,000 inmates in Kashimpur Central High-Security Jail. Among them are about one thousand prisoners sentenced to death and six hundred prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment. On the occasion of Eid, new lungi has been given to 1,028 poor prisoners.

On the other hand, Kashimpur Central Jail Part 1 Jail Super Md. Nurunnabi Bhuiyan said that lungi was distributed among 100 helpless poor prisoners on Sunday. The number of prisoners here is about one and a half thousand. 

Kashimpur Central Jail Part 2's super Md. Amirul Islam said that 150 poor prisoners were given lungi in this jail this Eid with the help of district administration. The number of prisoners in this jail is two thousand 798. 

On the other hand, the women's central prison super Mst Halima Khatun said that with the help of the district administration and the jail, new clothes have been given to 265 poor women prisoners and 80 children with them on this Eid. The deputy commissioner went last Friday and distributed the clothes. The total number of inmates in this prison is about 700. 

On the day of Eid, special food will be provided to these prisons, the authorities said.

