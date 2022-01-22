Karwan Bazar to be relocated to Gabtoli and Sayedabad

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 07:56 pm

Related News

Karwan Bazar to be relocated to Gabtoli and Sayedabad

The wholesale kitchen market will be transformed into a state-of-the-art business hub 

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 07:56 pm
A seller waiting at his stalls with fresh lemons, an essential for summer and the approaching Ramadan. However, even lemons could not attract more buyers at the Karwanbazar vegetable market. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
A seller waiting at his stalls with fresh lemons, an essential for summer and the approaching Ramadan. However, even lemons could not attract more buyers at the Karwanbazar vegetable market. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The plan to relocate the wholesale kitchen market at Karwan Bazar to Gabtoli and Sayedabad has almost been finalised, said Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam.

The mayor said such a huge wholesale market should not remain in the heart of a city. 

"The shop owners' association, the local lawmaker and the home minister – all discussed the issue with us. We are now finalising how to relocate the wholesale market," Atiqul Islam said at the inaugural function of a 10-day public awareness campaign on the use of masks at Karwan Bazar on Saturday.

He said, "We want to transform Karwan Bazar into a modern market, turning it into a state-of-the-art business hub. We have made that plan. I want everyone's cooperation.

"This campaign on encouraging city dwellers to wear masks is being carried out simultaneously in 54 wards of the DNCC, at public places including shopping malls, bus stands and kitchen markets."

Starting from 10:30am every day, the campaign will continue till 31 January. 

During the campaign, about five lakh masks will be distributed among city dwellers by 72 DNCC councilors, said the mayor.

He also said that the DNCC has so far distributed about 32 lakh masks.

 

Top News

Karwan Bazar Kitchen Market / DSCC / DNCC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flock of ruddy shelducks. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Ruddy Shelduck: Is the ‘chokachokir mela’ in Bangladesh coming to an end?

10h | Panorama
The number of ‘ghost workers’ will grow as more of our communication and creative work goes online. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty

How Facebook and Amazon rely on an invisible workforce

9h | Panorama
Numerous graffiti or murals on the Jahangirnagar University are appreciated inside and outside the campus. Photo: Jannatul Tazri Trisha

Jahangirnagar University: 700 acres of graffiti canvas

11h | Panorama
A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

10h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

1h | Videos
DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

1h | Videos
Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

5h | Videos
Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

4
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna