Karwan Bazar to be relocated to Gabtoli and Sayedabad

A seller waiting at his stalls with fresh lemons, an essential for summer and the approaching Ramadan. However, even lemons could not attract more buyers at the Karwanbazar vegetable market. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The plan to relocate the wholesale kitchen market at Karwan Bazar to Gabtoli and Sayedabad has almost been finalised, said Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam.

The mayor said such a huge wholesale market should not remain in the heart of a city.

"The shop owners' association, the local lawmaker and the home minister – all discussed the issue with us. We are now finalising how to relocate the wholesale market," Atiqul Islam said at the inaugural function of a 10-day public awareness campaign on the use of masks at Karwan Bazar on Saturday.

He said, "We want to transform Karwan Bazar into a modern market, turning it into a state-of-the-art business hub. We have made that plan. I want everyone's cooperation.

"This campaign on encouraging city dwellers to wear masks is being carried out simultaneously in 54 wards of the DNCC, at public places including shopping malls, bus stands and kitchen markets."

Starting from 10:30am every day, the campaign will continue till 31 January.

During the campaign, about five lakh masks will be distributed among city dwellers by 72 DNCC councilors, said the mayor.

He also said that the DNCC has so far distributed about 32 lakh masks.