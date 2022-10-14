Karnaphuli trawler capsize: Death toll rises to 5

The death toll from the trawler capsize in the Karnaphuli river of Chattogram rose to five, with the recovery of another body on Thursday night.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Naval police and Bangladesh Coast Guard members recovered the body from the river in the Patenga area on Thursday night, said Md Ekram Ullah, officer-in-charge of Sadarghat naval police station, on Friday.

Till Thursday noon, four bodies were recovered from the river, he added.

On Tuesday, seven people went missing as the vessel, 'MV Magferat', sank in the river around 1.30am while trying to dock for maintenance near Ichhanagar village of Karnaphuli upazila.

Nine people, including the chief engineer, managed to swim ashore, but the seven crew members went missing.

"Two people are still missing and a rescue operation is on," said the OC.