Karatoya trawler capsize: Death toll rises to 29

Bangladesh

UNB
26 September, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 11:21 am

Related News

Karatoya trawler capsize: Death toll rises to 29

UNB
26 September, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 11:21 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The death toll from the trawler capsize in the Karatoya River rose to 29 as four more bodies were retrieved from the river in Boda upazila of Panchagarh Monday morning.

One of the deceased was identified as Kabita Rani, 50. The identities of the others could not be confirmed yet.

Divers from three firefighting units recovered the bodies, including that of two women and a child, from the river at 6am, said Deputy Assistant Director of Panchagarh Fire Service and Civil Defence Sheikh Mohammad Mahabubul Islam.

On Sunday, the trawler carrying 60-70 passengers, including women and children, sank in the middle of the river while heading towards Badheshwar Temple on the occasion of Mayalaya around 2:30pm.

Total 25 bodies were recovered from the river on that day while many others managed to swim ashore. Besides, six people remained missing, police said.

The search operation to trace the missing ones is underway.

Top News

trawler capsize / Karatoa / Panchagarh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

16m | Brands
Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

26m | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Visual representation is important to control our own narrative: Bangladeshi-born Pulitzer winner Fahmida Azim 

2h | Panorama
Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBD

The world’s second-biggest fortune deserves a keener spotlight

21h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

13h | Videos
Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

16h | Videos
Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

17h | Videos
After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

6
FILE PHOTO: A customer pushes his shopping trolley in front of a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD/File Photo
Bangladesh

French retailer Carrefour looks to expand business in Bangladesh