Karatoya trawler capsize: Death toll rises to 29

The death toll from the trawler capsize in the Karatoya River rose to 29 as four more bodies were retrieved from the river in Boda upazila of Panchagarh Monday morning.

One of the deceased was identified as Kabita Rani, 50. The identities of the others could not be confirmed yet.

Divers from three firefighting units recovered the bodies, including that of two women and a child, from the river at 6am, said Deputy Assistant Director of Panchagarh Fire Service and Civil Defence Sheikh Mohammad Mahabubul Islam.

On Sunday, the trawler carrying 60-70 passengers, including women and children, sank in the middle of the river while heading towards Badheshwar Temple on the occasion of Mayalaya around 2:30pm.

Total 25 bodies were recovered from the river on that day while many others managed to swim ashore. Besides, six people remained missing, police said.

The search operation to trace the missing ones is underway.