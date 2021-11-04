Kaptai’s BNS Shaheed Moazzem awarded the ‘National Standard’

President Md Abdul Hamid conferred upon Bangladesh Navy Ship (BNS) Shaheed Moazzem, the National Standard award, by video conference on Thursday.

The base received the award in recognition of the unit's extraordinary contribution to navy training, nation-building, and humanitarian assistance in the hill tracts, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press statement.

The president presented the award as chief guest from Bangabhaban. On behalf of the president, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, handed the award to the base commander of BNS Shaheed Moazzem.

Since its inception in 1976, the base has been tirelessly working to ensure professional training for Bangladesh Navy officers and sailors, rescue operations, and humanitarian assistance during several disasters in the hill tracts, and for improving the living standards of people in the hill tracts.

The base has been playing a crucial role in providing technical training to officers and sailors of all levels of the Bangladesh Navy. The base also conducts short-term courses for the Army and Air Force, such as frogmanship and scuba diving courses, watermanship courses, and more. Officers and sailors from Nigeria, Palestine, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Qatar, and Kuwait have also been receiving training at the base alongside Bangladeshi naval personnel.

In his speech at the award ceremony, the president said the Bangladesh Navy has become a respected three-dimensional naval force today as part of the longstanding dream of Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to build a modern naval force. Besides contributing significantly to the international arena, including UN peacekeeping missions, the Bangladesh Navy has always played an important role in nation-building, development, and tackling any disaster.

The President thanked the officers and sailors of all levels of BNS Shaheed Moazzem for continuing training at the base despite the Covid-19 pandemic. He also thanked them for providing uninterrupted administrative and logistical support to the naval force.

Principal staff officers of navy headquarters, regional commanders of the Chattogram naval area, navy commandos participating in the liberation war, eminent personalities, and senior military and civil officials, among others, were present at the event.

