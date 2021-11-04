Kaptai’s BNS Shaheed Moazzem awarded the ‘National Standard’

Bangladesh

04 November, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 09:29 pm

Kaptai’s BNS Shaheed Moazzem awarded the ‘National Standard’

“Bangladesh Navy has become a respected three-dimensional naval force today as part of the longstanding dream of Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to build a modern naval force,” the president said at the award ceremony

04 November, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 09:29 pm
Kaptai’s BNS Shaheed Moazzem awarded the ‘National Standard’

President Md Abdul Hamid conferred upon Bangladesh Navy Ship (BNS) Shaheed Moazzem, the National Standard award, by video conference on Thursday.

The base received the award in recognition of the unit's extraordinary contribution to navy training, nation-building, and humanitarian assistance in the hill tracts, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press statement.

The president presented the award as chief guest from Bangabhaban. On behalf of the president, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, handed the award to the base commander of BNS Shaheed Moazzem.

Since its inception in 1976, the base has been tirelessly working to ensure professional training for Bangladesh Navy officers and sailors, rescue operations, and humanitarian assistance during several disasters in the hill tracts, and for improving the living standards of people in the hill tracts.

The base has been playing a crucial role in providing technical training to officers and sailors of all levels of the Bangladesh Navy. The base also conducts short-term courses for the Army and Air Force, such as frogmanship and scuba diving courses, watermanship courses, and more. Officers and sailors from Nigeria, Palestine, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Qatar, and Kuwait have also been receiving training at the base alongside Bangladeshi naval personnel.

In his speech at the award ceremony, the president said the Bangladesh Navy has become a respected three-dimensional naval force today as part of the longstanding dream of Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to build a modern naval force. Besides contributing significantly to the international arena, including UN peacekeeping missions, the Bangladesh Navy has always played an important role in nation-building, development, and tackling any disaster.

The President thanked the officers and sailors of all levels of BNS Shaheed Moazzem for continuing training at the base despite the Covid-19 pandemic. He also thanked them for providing uninterrupted administrative and logistical support to the naval force.

Principal staff officers of navy headquarters, regional commanders of the Chattogram naval area, navy commandos participating in the liberation war, eminent personalities, and senior military and civil officials, among others, were present at the event.
 

BNS Shaheed Moazzem

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

1h | Videos
Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

1h | Videos
Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

2h | Videos
How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

3
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club