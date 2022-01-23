Kamal pledges solving tax related problems

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal today said the government will take necessary steps to solve the tax and stimulus related problems of the district level members of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry if they share the issues in written form.

"Our government is people-friendly government. When we are informed about the allegation we will definitely take care of it," he said while speaking at a press briefing after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP).

The finance minister's comment came a day after the top business leaders urged the government to take steps to put an end to the harassment businesses face at the hands of VAT and tax officials.

The business leaders also called for an extension of the loan moratorium period to help them recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

A group of businessmen from around the country made the call at a view-exchange meeting of the Council of Chamber Presidents 2022 at the federation office in Dhaka on 22 January.

Replying to another query, Kamal said he thinks the latest bout of the pandemic may not have any significant impact on the country's economy as feared.