Kali Puja tomorrow

According to myths, goddess Kali was born out of the brow of Goddess Durga during one of her battles with the evil forces. During the battle, Kali was so much in a killing spree that she began destroying everything that came in her sight. To stop her, Lord Shiva threw himself under her feet. Shocked by this, Kali stuck out her tongue in astonishment and put an end to her rampage. Photo: Collected

Kali Puja or Shyama Puja, the second largest festival after Durga Puja of Bangalee Hindu community, will be celebrated across the country tomorrow with worshiping goddess Kali, lighting earthen lamps, candles at temples and residences amid due religious fervor and enthusiasm.

Kali Puja is also called Deepabali or Diwali, the festival of lights.

Usually, Kali Puja, worshiping the Goddess of strength, wisdom and enlightenment, is celebrated at the night of Amavasya of the Bangla month of Kartik (October or November).

At the night of the festival, members of the Hindu community light earthen lamps (Pradeep) at their houses and crematoriums in memory of their departed elderly persons.

In the capital city, the Shyama Puja will be celebrated at Dhakeshwari National Temple, Siddheshwari Kali Temple, Ramna Kali Mandir, Sri Sri Baradeshwari Kalimata Temple under Sabujbagh police station, Radha Gobinda Jeo's Thakur Temple at Banagram, Postogola crematorium, Ramkrishna Mission, Biharilal Jeo's Temple at Sutrapur, Gautam Mandir, Ramseeta Mandir, Shibmandir at Shankharibazar, Tanti Bazar and Bangla Bazar.

According to the puja schedule, Ramkrishna Mission and Ramkrishna Math, Dhaka, the worship of goddess Kali will begin in the night tomorrow at the mission, which will be followed by offering of anjali and 'hom-joggo' and distribution of mahaprashad.

Marking the festival, idols of the Goddess Kali will be installed at different temples and mandaps tonight as well as tomorrow.

At some temples, animals will be sacrificed as one of the customs of the festival.

According to myths, goddess Kali was born out of the brow of Goddess Durga during one of her battles with demons.

During the battle, Kali was so much in a killing spree that she began destroying everything that came in her sight. To stop her, Lord Shiva threw himself under her feet. Shocked by this, Kali stuck out her tongue in astonishment and put an end to her rampage.

The main purpose of the puja is to seek the help of the goddess in destroying evil-both in the outside world and within human beings.

Largest Kali Puja celebration takes place in Shakhari Bazar, Tanti Bazar in the old part of the city and Mymensingh where pandals are kept for four to six days.

A festive mood is already prevailing in the air of Shakhari Bazar and Tanti Bazar area as makeshift pandals are being erected and temples are being gorgeously decorated.

Business marking the puja is also going in full swing in the old part of the capital as a massive number of Hindus are busy with buying puja materials including candles, earthen lamps (pradips) and others.

Artisans are also spending busy time giving the final touch to the idols.