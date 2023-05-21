Kalbela's report on impending sanctions by US 'false, baseless': MoFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday (21 May) condemned and protested against the Daily Kalbela newspaper's report which claims the United States will impose new sanctions on the country.

"It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that a news report has been published in the Daily Kalbela newspaper under the title 'US Sanctions Coming, Government Ready'," reads a statement issued by the ministry.

"To denigrate Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, the news mentioned 'he worked as a lobbyist for a Chinese organisation before becoming a minister', which is completely false and baseless," it said.

"Such lies have been used to defame the foreign minister and tarnish the government's image," reads the statement.

The ministry strongly condemned and protested the report calling it "false, baseless and premeditated".

No reason for imposing fresh sanction on Bangladesh: Razzaq

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzak on Sunday said there is no reason for the US to impose fresh sanctions on Bangladesh, reports BSS.

"I hope the USA will not impose fresh sanctions on Bangladesh... there is no reason for imposing fresh sanctions on Bangladesh," he told a meeting with journalists at his ministry, according to an official release.

Razzaq said they will understand the reality and cooperate in holding a free, fair and acceptable election in Bangladesh.

As an independent sovereign nation we never desire and cannot easily take foreign interference in our internal affairs, he said, adding, "The general election will be held in the country after six months as per the constitution."