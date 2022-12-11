Kabir Bin Anwar made new cabinet secretary

Kabir Bin Anwar made new cabinet secretary

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government has appointed Ministry of Water Resources Senior Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar as the new cabinet secretary.

Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification in this regard on Sunday (11 December). 

The three-year tenor of the incumbent Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam will expire on 15 December. 

Kabir Bin Anwar, a career civil servant, was born on 1 January 1964 in Sirajganj under Rajshahi division.

Kabir completed his SSC and HSC from Residential Model School and College, Dhaka.

Thereafter he got admitted to Dhaka University's (DU) economics department. Kabir completed his MSS in political science. He also obtained an LLB degree.

Kabir joined Bangladesh Civil Service on 15 February 1988 as an assistant commissioner.

In his long civil career, he shouldered many responsibilities and served in many important roles including the first secretary in the Embassy of Bangladesh, The Hague, Netherlands, senior assistant secretary in the Finance Division, senior assistant secretary in the Home Ministry and director general (admin) at the Prime Minister's Office.

Kabir Bin Anawar

