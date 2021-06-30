Jute workers demand payment of arrears

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 03:12 pm

Related News

Jute workers demand payment of arrears

They also demanded the modernisation of state-owned jute mills and discussed the potential of the jute industry in the domestic and international markets.

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 03:12 pm
Jute workers demand payment of arrears

The Jute-Yarn and Textile Workers Employees Sangram Parishad has demanded payment of arrears of workers.

Their demand came out from a press conference held at Dhaka Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Wednesday morning.

They also demanded the modernisation of state-owned jute mills and discussed the potential of the jute industry in the domestic and international markets.

A written statement was presented at the conference.

Quamrul Ahsan, the joint convener of the parishad gave a written statement while the convenor of the parishad and president of the Bangladesh Trade Union,  Shahidullah Chowdhury, called for the modernisation of state-owned jute mills.

In the statement, it was mentioned that about 51 thousand jute workers lost their livelihood when the state-owned jute mills were closed on 28 June last year. They have been paid and the new more than six lakh thousand crore budget gives no direction to paying them either or reopening the jute mills.

Therefore, the parishad demanded to reopen the jute mills, modernisation, addition of advanced equipment and proper utilisation, and payment of all arrears to the workers.

They also demanded direction and adequate allocation in the budget for these.

Their other demands include,

·         State should buy, not lease, advanced and modern equipment for the jute mills and open them;

·         Initiatives must be taken to implement the Tk1200 crore proposal to modernise the jute mills by the Sramik Karmachari Oiko Parishad;

·         Immediately pay the dues of the workers.

·         Declare and implement a minimum wage for the workers of jute and textile industry irrespective of individual ownership;

·         Workers working in specific posts for three consecutive months should be treated as permanent workers in accordance with Section 4(8) of the Labour Act and their rights should be ensured;

·         Directions and adequate allocations should be made in the budget to reopen the state-owned jute mills and to pay the arrear to the workers;

·         Resist against the destruction of jute, jute mill, jute sector and punish those involved in corruption and looting.

Top News

jute workers / arrears / Payment / demand / modernisation / Jute Mill

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

22m | Videos
Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

20h | Videos
TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

2
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

4
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

5
Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia
Bangladesh

Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia

6
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  