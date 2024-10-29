Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury nominated as head of EC search committee

Appellate Division Senior Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury has been nominated as the head of the search committee for forming the Election Commission (EC).

Besides, High Court Justice AKM Asaduzzaman has been nominated as a member of the committee.

Chief Justice Syed Refat Ahmed made the recommendations, sources familiar with the matter said today (29 October), adding that a Supreme Court Administration letter in this regard has been sent to the Cabinet Division.

Earlier in the day, Law Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul said a search committee has been formed to establish the Election Commission signalling the start of the election-oriented process of the interim government.

The official notification will be issued once the recommendation, sent to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, has been signed today or tomorrow, he told journalists after a meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.

When asked if there had been any discussion about the elections, the adviser said there had been no conversations.

"I can tell you one thing — the process for our government to gear up for the election has begun. You could say that the journey towards the election has started," said Asif Nazrul.

"This is because the search committee required to form the Election Commission has already been established. As far as I know, you will know once our Chief Adviser, Dr Muhammad Yunus, signs the proclamation. Maybe he has already signed it today or will do so by tomorrow," he added.

He further said once the Election Commission is constituted, the priority will be updating the voter list to eliminate fake entries allegedly added by the previous government.