Justice TH Khan passes away

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 07:36 pm

His janaza will be held at the Supreme Court on Monday

Justice Tafazzal Hossain (TH) Khan, veteran jurist of Bangladesh Supreme Court and eminent personality of the country has passed away. 

He died at Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in the capital at 5pm on Sunday, reports Jagonews.

His son senior SC lawyer Afzal H Khan confirmed his death.

Tafazzal Hossain had been suffering from old age complications and pneumonia.

The janaza of the eminent jurist will be held at the Supreme Court on Monday.
 

TH Khan

