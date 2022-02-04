Justice Nazmul Ahasan dies of Covid

Newly appointed justice of the appellate division of the Supreme Court FRM Nazmul Ahasan died of Covid on Friday before he could take his oath.

The former High Court Division judge breathed his last at 6.15am at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College University (BSMMU), said Muhammad Saifur Rahman, spokesperson for the Supreme Court.

Justice Nazmul had recently tested positive for Covid-19 and got admitted to BSMMU, he said. His first namaz-e-janaza was held on the Supreme Court premises at 11am, said Saifur.

On January 8, President Abdul Hamid appointed Justice Nazmul to the appellate division.

On January 9, other justices, appointed along with FRM Nazmul Ahasan, were administered the oath of office by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique.

At the reception ceremony, Chief Justice had, however, said that Justice Nazmul would take his oath after recovery.

The Chief Justice expressed "deep shock and sorrow" at the demise of Justice Nazmul and conveyed his condolences to the judge's family.