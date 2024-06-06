JUST student alleges night-long torture by Chhatra League members

A student at Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST) has accused members of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, including the university unit president, of torturing him throughout the night and threatening him with death by gunshot.

The incident reportedly took place late Tuesday night at Shaheed Moshiur Rahman Hall. The victim, Shaheen Rahman Proloy, 24, a fourth-year student in the Physical Education and Sports Science department, is currently receiving treatment at Jashore General Hospital.

Shahreen lodged a verbal complaint with the university administration, and Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Anwar Hossain has promised an investigation. Shahreen recounted that on June 3, he was attacked by Shahinur Rahman, a follower of Chhatra League's JUST unit president, Sohel Rana, over a dispute related to a football game on campus. After filing a complaint with the university proctor, Shahreen says he was later targeted by the Chhatra League members.

According to Shahreen, around 2am on Wednesday, Chhatra League activists woke him up and took him to Sohel Rana's room, where he was "beaten with rods for three hours" by Rana and 10 to 15 others. The attackers allegedly confiscated the phones of Shahreen and his roommate, Aminul Islam, to prevent them from seeking help.

In fear for his life, Shahreen left the hall and returned to his home in Barobazar village, Kaliganj upazila of Jhenaidah early Wednesday. His mother later received a threatening call, warning them not to disclose the incident.

Shahreen described the ordeal: "Because of the attack on Monday, I filed a written complaint. Following that, I was woken up at 2 am and taken to Sohel Rana's room by Chhatra League members. As soon as I entered the room, around 10-15 people, including Ashikuzzaman Limon, Isad, Raihan Rahman Rabbi, Belal Hossain, and Sheikh Bipul, started beating me. I was kicked repeatedly. They kept asking why I filed a complaint with the proctor."

"They took my mobile phone and began beating me with rods. This continued until dawn. I felt like I might die. I begged for my life, clinging to Sohel Rana's feet. Sohel Rana threatened to shoot me if I didn't withdraw the complaint by the next day. He kicked me in the chest and ordered me to leave as soon as dawn broke."

Expressing concern for his safety, Shahreen added that he and his family are under threat.

Chhatra League's JUST unit president, Sohel Rana, denied the allegations, claiming they are part of a political vendetta. "I was out of campus that day; I returned to the hall at 3 am. These allegations are false," he said.

VC Anwar Hossain confirmed that Shahreen had informed him of the incident verbally and appeared too terrified to speak. "I have asked him to submit a written complaint. Once we receive it, a committee will be formed to investigate, and appropriate action will be taken against those involved," he stated.